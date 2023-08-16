Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expands By 19.9%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 78,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Monroe Capital Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 116,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,784. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $9.30.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monroe Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MRCC
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
