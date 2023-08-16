Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expands By 19.9%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 78,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 116,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,784. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 714.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

