Short Interest in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Decreases By 12.1%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Argus lifted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.64.

Lear Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LEA traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $143.17. The stock had a trading volume of 700,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,992. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,640,802. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

