Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Rises By 18.7%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KRKNF remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,446. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
About Kraken Robotics
