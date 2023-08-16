Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Rises By 18.7%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKNF remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,446. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

