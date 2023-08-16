Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Drops By 20.1%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 350.0 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
Kingspan Group stock remained flat at $82.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $82.79.
About Kingspan Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.