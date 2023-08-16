Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Drops By 20.1%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 350.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Kingspan Group stock remained flat at $82.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $82.79.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

