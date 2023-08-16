Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Grows By 16.7%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.80.
