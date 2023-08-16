Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Grows By 16.7%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

