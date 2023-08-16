Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Increases By 7.6%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,217. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

