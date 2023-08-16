Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Rises By 8.4%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on GTIM. TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.2 %
GTIM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.