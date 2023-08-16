Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Increases By 8.7%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. 1,311,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,631. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,205. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after acquiring an additional 85,212 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

