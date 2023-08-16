Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Rises By 20.2%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of GTII traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 847,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

