Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Grows By 7.4%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 80.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 6.2% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 170,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $932.50.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. 186,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,878. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

