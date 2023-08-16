Short Interest in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Grows By 9.4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,810,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 61,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 5,964,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,362,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

