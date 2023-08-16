Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Drops By 8.3%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Fiverr International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. 207,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FVRR
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fiverr International
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.