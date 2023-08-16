Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Drops By 8.3%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. 207,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Amundi lifted its position in Fiverr International by 1,046.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Fiverr International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

