Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Decreases By 8.3%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get First United alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FUNC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

First United Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First United during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First United by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 2,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.83. First United has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. First United had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.36%. Equities research analysts expect that First United will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First United Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. First United’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

First United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.