Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Rises By 7.8%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

HISF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. 4,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $46.49.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

