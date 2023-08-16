Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Rises By 7.8%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
HISF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. 4,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $46.49.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
