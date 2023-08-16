Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rises By 8.8%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 0.0 %

FBIZ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 1,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $183,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

