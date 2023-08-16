Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Increases By 9.0%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 1,166,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,983. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EGO. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,826,000 after acquiring an additional 130,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.