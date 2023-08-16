Short Interest in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Increases By 5.5%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.91. 1,577,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.