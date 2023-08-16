Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Decreases By 8.4%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Cheetah Mobile stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,089. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

