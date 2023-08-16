Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Rises By 7.0%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,258. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,890. Insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,568,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,950,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,528,000 after buying an additional 1,603,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 3,290.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after buying an additional 1,400,265 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after buying an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,720,000 after buying an additional 932,624 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

