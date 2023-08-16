Short Interest in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Drops By 8.5%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNTY
Institutional Trading of Century Casinos
Century Casinos Price Performance
Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 24,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.41.
Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.77 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Casinos
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.