Short Interest in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Drops By 8.5%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

Century Casinos Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 211,438 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 473,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 24,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.77 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

