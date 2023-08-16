Short Interest in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rises By 5.5%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey R. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $350,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after buying an additional 208,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,710,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,542,000 after buying an additional 76,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after buying an additional 206,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

CFFN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. 727,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,710. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.38. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

