Short Interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Declines By 8.7%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 483,900 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bit Brother during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bit Brother during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bit Brother by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 387,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,514 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BTB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 30,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Bit Brother has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

