Short Interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Declines By 8.7%

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2023

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 483,900 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Bit Brother

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bit Brother during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bit Brother during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bit Brother by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 387,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,514 shares during the last quarter.

Bit Brother Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BTB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 30,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Bit Brother has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

About Bit Brother

(Get Free Report)

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.