Short Interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Grows By 6.8%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arrival Stock Performance

Shares of Arrival stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 344,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Arrival has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of Arrival

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arrival by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arrival by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Arrival by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

