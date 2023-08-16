Short Interest in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Expands By 5.8%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,400 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 143,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,855. American States Water has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after buying an additional 51,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 53,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,945,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,298,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

