Short Interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Decreases By 10.4%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLWS. TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after buying an additional 528,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 420,873 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,035,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 957,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 106,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

