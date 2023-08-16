Serum (SRM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.91 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $12.91 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

