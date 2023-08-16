SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Up 3.4%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 5,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 65,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCWX. Bank of America cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

SecureWorks Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $572.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.95.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 27,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 744,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 50,870 shares of company stock worth $347,934 in the last 90 days. 83.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 265,325 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,617 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

