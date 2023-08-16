Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.49. 1,128,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,020. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $81.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.