SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $39,986.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,632.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 160,763 shares of company stock valued at $771,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaChange International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

