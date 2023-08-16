Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Shares Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,421 shares during the period. Screaming Eagle Acquisition comprises about 1.9% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 3.39% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,872,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,686 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 999,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,853,000.

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,327. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

