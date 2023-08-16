Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Price Performance

Shares of SLGD stock remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

