Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Price Performance
Shares of SLGD stock remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.81.
About Scott’s Liquid Gold
