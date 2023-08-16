San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $363,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 482.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 63,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 448,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,955,000 after purchasing an additional 208,217 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.