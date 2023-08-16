San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $363,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 482.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 63,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 18,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 448,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,955,000 after purchasing an additional 208,217 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ AMD opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
