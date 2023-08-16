Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock valued at $249,633,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $209.39. 452,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,600. The firm has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.01.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

