Safe Price Reaches $3.52 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 44% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00012047 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $73.25 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00171211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027622 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.27482196 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.