Round Dollar (RD) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

