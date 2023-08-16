Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Raised by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $115.87. 1,587,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,435. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

