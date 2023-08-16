Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.46%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 6.3 %

ROIV opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,919.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,770,961 shares of company stock worth $136,946,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,910 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $11,993,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

