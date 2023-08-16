Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $3.07. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 811,711 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 81.37%. The company had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.