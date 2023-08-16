Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $14,218.13 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018447 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,973.59 or 0.99973255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00157783 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,137.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.