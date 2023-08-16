RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.78 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.