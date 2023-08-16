RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.78 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
