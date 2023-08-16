Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Ezra S. Field Acquires 10,000 Shares

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) Director Ezra S. Field acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,032.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RSVR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $343.58 million, a PE ratio of 132.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Reservoir Media by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the second quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 55.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

