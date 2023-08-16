Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.7 %

MDP opened at C$2.53 on Monday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.17 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.13%.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

