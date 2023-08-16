Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Up 2.3%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 71,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 112,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPTX

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

The company has a market cap of $409.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.