Reik & CO. LLC Sells 105 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Reik & CO. LLC cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.07.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $711,292,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,632,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,721,726.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $44,049,408. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $98.34. 2,301,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,634. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

