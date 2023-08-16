Reik & CO. LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

