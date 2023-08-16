Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,045.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REGN. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $804.00. 75,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,269. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

