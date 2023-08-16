REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1074 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
REA Group Stock Performance
Shares of REA Group stock remained flat at $26.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. REA Group has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $26.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of REA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
REA Group Company Profile
REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than REA Group
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.