REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1074 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

REA Group Stock Performance

Shares of REA Group stock remained flat at $26.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. REA Group has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

Get REA Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of REA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

REA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.