Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

Get Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.