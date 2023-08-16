Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Rapid7 in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $70.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Rapid7 by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

