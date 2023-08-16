QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel Sells 69,321 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,321 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $506,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of QS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. 5,747,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,799. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 5.16. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.25 and a quick ratio of 19.25.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
